Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHAA. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

