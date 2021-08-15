Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 561,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.04% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

