Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 568,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.64% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

