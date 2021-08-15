Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 765.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,124,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 994,191 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01.

