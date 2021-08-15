Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,640 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

