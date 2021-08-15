Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 680.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 151.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Citigroup by 14,323.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 13,352,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.