Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

