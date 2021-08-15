Civic Price Up 15.7% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $222.05 million and $37.55 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

