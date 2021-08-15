CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX remained flat at $$11.53 during trading hours on Friday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

