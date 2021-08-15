Clever DeFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $682,147.93 and $377.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

