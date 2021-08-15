Clever DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $364.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $657,761.90 and approximately $364.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

