ClinTex CTi One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.