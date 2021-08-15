CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) versus Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

49.8% of CM Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CM Life Sciences and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CM Life Sciences and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Life Sciences N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 13.92 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -92.73

CM Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CM Life Sciences and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 15 0 2.94

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $68.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.69%.

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.