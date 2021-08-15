CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $292.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

