CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the lowest is $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNHI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

