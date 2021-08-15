CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNHI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,442,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,113. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

