Cobinhood Market Cap Tops $195,460.24 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Cobinhood coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a total market cap of $195,460.24 and approximately $26,546.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood (CRYPTO:COB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

