Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCP. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.