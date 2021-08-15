Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCP. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

