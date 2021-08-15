Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 280,673 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 2.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.