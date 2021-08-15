Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 58,340 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.63 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

