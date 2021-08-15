Coin Artist Achieves Market Capitalization of $843,817.39 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $843,817.39 and approximately $4,688.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Artist

COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

