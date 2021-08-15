Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $278.24 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $278.24 million and approximately $286.03 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

