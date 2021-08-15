CoinDeal Token Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $808,790.22 and approximately $160.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044590 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.