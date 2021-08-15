CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $77,891.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.