CoinLoan (CLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.35 Million

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $12.49 or 0.00027134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $163,397.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00154525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.24 or 0.99941003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00875397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.39 or 0.07076279 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

