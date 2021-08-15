Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $626.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $292,153.02 and $626.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

