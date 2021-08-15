Coldstack Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003852 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $116,909.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.