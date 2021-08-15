Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for about 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Colfax worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 957,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,850. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.