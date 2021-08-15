Collective Reaches Market Capitalization of $377,691.77 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $377,691.77 and approximately $293,488.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.00866968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

