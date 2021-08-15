Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $226,261.38 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Color Platform has a market cap of $226,261.38 and $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,721.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.72 or 0.01480934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00361045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00117183 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

