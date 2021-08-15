ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 135.5% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,088,268,971 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.