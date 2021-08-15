Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $37.21 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

