Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 7th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,646 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

