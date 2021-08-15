Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.