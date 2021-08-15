Comparing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 CoreSite Realty 2 4 3 0 2.11

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 130.46%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $138.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -79.47% N/A -10.13% CoreSite Realty 13.98% 143.10% 4.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and CoreSite Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.77 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.08 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 10.40 $79.31 million $5.31 26.89

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.