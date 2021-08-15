Comparing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $125.85, indicating a potential downside of 13.80%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 14.07 $123.91 million $4.90 29.80 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.31 $166.83 million $2.94 17.50

PotlatchDeltic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camden Property Trust. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 11.73% 3.50% 1.73% PotlatchDeltic 34.43% 35.78% 20.15%

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.