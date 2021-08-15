Comparing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corvus Gold and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.42

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

