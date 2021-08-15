Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56) on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,531.52. The company has a market capitalization of £26.72 billion and a PE ratio of -74.88.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

