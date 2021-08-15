Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

