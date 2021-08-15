Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.