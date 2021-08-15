Conceal Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.69 million and $16,955.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,482,357 coins and its circulating supply is 10,964,673 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

