Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 136.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

