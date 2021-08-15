Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,755 shares of company stock worth $7,941,984. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

