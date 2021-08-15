Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

ALGN opened at $691.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

