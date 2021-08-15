Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,375 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Biodesix worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth about $6,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

