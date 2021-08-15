Conflux Network Market Capitalization Hits $320.96 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $320.96 million and $52.78 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,983.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.89 or 0.06863083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.81 or 0.01489244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00387964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00161989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00573699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00369043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00308446 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 866,857,844 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.