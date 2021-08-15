ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.