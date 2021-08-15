Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 80,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

