Content Neutrality Network Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $40,431.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

