ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $3.39 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $20,389.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00555173 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,436,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

